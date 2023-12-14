Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the November 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 642,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $3.20 to $4.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autolus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AUTL

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.82. 1,112,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,760. Autolus Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $5.14. The company has a market cap of $838.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.06.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Autolus Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $42,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.