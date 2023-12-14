Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.11

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.11 and last traded at $60.09, with a volume of 5569 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.41.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis International Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

