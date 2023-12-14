Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Down 4.1%

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $192.04 and last traded at $192.20. Approximately 589,328 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 521,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.43.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.13.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $16.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.54 by $2.24. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 559.82%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $21.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 40.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,369,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

