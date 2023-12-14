AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Stock Price Down 2.9%

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $53.91 and last traded at $54.38. 48,136 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 501,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXS. StockNews.com began coverage on AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America raised shares of AXIS Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.48. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,976,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,808,000 after buying an additional 72,913 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 721.0% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 58,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 51,524 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,221,000 after buying an additional 131,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Further Reading

