Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Cuts Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $771.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Up 3.5 %

BLK stock traded up $27.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $800.78. 564,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,811. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $803.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $678.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $687.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.55 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.10%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.