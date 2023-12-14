Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Decreases Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lowered its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,497 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $11,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 15.7% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,283,000 after acquiring an additional 55,392 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 16.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 59.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 43,734 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 11.2% in the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,673,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,260,294. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $33.67 and a 12 month high of $39.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.79.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.