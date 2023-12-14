Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $10.11 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA cut its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $10,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.05.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $6.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $153.07. 1,946,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,848,573. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $169.07.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.