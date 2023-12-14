Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Purchases 140 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 4,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 99.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 6.9% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Barclays downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

CF Industries Trading Up 2.1 %

CF stock traded up $1.61 on Thursday, reaching $77.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,197. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.24. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $96.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.52.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.88%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

