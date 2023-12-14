Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 8,989 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,989 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,060,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,885,354. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.57. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 87.36%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

