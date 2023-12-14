Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Trims Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lessened its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 46.4% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 43.8% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.24.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $5.52 on Thursday, hitting $308.91. 571,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,155. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $261.06 and its 200 day moving average is $261.14. The stock has a market cap of $79.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $205.43 and a 52-week high of $310.19.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

