Ballew Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,466 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 183.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 51.7% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 99.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CALM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM traded up $1.65 on Thursday, hitting $55.58. 369,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,105. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $65.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of -0.03.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $459.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.52 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.