Ballew Advisors Inc Sells 19,194 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Ballew Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,202 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 19,194 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 18,957 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 26.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,057 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter worth about $1,154,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter worth about $394,000. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.66. 271,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,389. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

