Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.25

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$24.25 and last traded at C$124.37, with a volume of 2575834 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$121.99.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BMO shares. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$120.00 to C$117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$131.00 to C$126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. CSFB set a C$128.00 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$127.52.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$89.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$110.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$114.97.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.86 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$8.36 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 15.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 12.3350622 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 106.34%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

