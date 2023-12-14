BarnBridge (BOND) Price Tops $3.96 on Major Exchanges

BarnBridge (BOND) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 14th. In the last week, BarnBridge has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. One BarnBridge token can now be purchased for $3.96 or 0.00009303 BTC on exchanges. BarnBridge has a total market capitalization of $31.29 million and $12.31 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BarnBridge Profile

BarnBridge launched on September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,910,262 tokens. The official website for BarnBridge is barnbridge.com. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BarnBridge Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge (BOND) is the native governance token of the BarnBridge platform, a DeFi project that introduces risk tranching to the crypto domain. BOND token holders can participate in governance decisions, proposing or voting on potential protocol changes. The platform allows users to hedge yield sensitivity and price volatility. BOND was founded by Tyler Ward, Milad Mostavi, Bogdan Gheorghe, and Troy Murray, experienced blockchain developers and entrepreneurs with a strong background in DeFi.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BarnBridge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BarnBridge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BarnBridge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

