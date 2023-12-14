Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Stake Boosted by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Bausch + Lomb were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLCO. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 12.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.55.

Shares of NYSE:BLCO traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $16.03. 142,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,011. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average is $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

