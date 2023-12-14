Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Shares Down 9.1%

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 108,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 362,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Bayhorse Silver Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.24, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02.

Bayhorse Silver Company Profile

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

