Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Stock Price Down 2%

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc (LON:BKS – Get Free Report) shares fell 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 99 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 100.50 ($1.26). 56,694 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 65,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.50 ($1.29).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.51) price objective on shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 105.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 104.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £66.04 million, a PE ratio of 9,600.00 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed cloud computing, connectivity, and analytics services for capital markets and financial services sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers on-demand computing solutions, including dedicated and virtual private servers, as well as private portals; managed cloud solutions comprising private, proximity, exchange, hybrid, and public cloud solutions; and analytics solutions, such as MDPlay, analytics as a service, and analytics enterprise.

