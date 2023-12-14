Beldex (BDX) Price Tops $0.0503 on Top Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 14th. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0503 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $297.36 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,297.06 or 0.05341308 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00090779 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00026830 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00014662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00014827 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000239 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,589,033 coins and its circulating supply is 5,912,849,039 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.