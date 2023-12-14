Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Shares Up 6.3%

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $850.00 and last traded at $850.00. 286 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $800.00.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Biglari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $747.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $876.89.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($195.55) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.94 million for the quarter.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

