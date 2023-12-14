Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Shares Up 6.3%

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $850.00 and last traded at $850.00. 286 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $800.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Biglari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.
Biglari Stock Performance
Biglari (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($195.55) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.94 million for the quarter.
About Biglari
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.
