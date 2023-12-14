BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY) Stock Price Down 3%

BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 4,125 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 550% from the average daily volume of 635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

BioGaia AB (publ) Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average of $9.46.

About BioGaia AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

BioGaia AB (publ), a healthcare company, develops, markets, and sells probiotic products with documented health benefits worldwide. It operates through Pediatrics, Adult Health, and Other segments. The Pediatrics segment offers drops, oral rehydration solutions, and gut health tablets, as well as cultures that are used as an ingredient in infant formula.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioGaia AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioGaia AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.