Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) Short Interest Down 55.2% in November

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 293,000 shares, a decline of 55.2% from the November 15th total of 653,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 476,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Biora Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIOR. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,102,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $3,172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,860,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Biora Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biora Therapeutics by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,854,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 924,199 shares during the last quarter. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biora Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

BIOR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 227,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,256. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.86. Biora Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $7.68.

Biora Therapeutics Company Profile

Biora Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BIOR ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.18. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biora Therapeutics will post -4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Systemic oral delivery platform for oral delivery of large molecules for management of chronic diseases.

