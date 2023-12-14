Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) were down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.19. Approximately 461,306 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 269,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.62. The stock has a market cap of $733.40 million, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $87.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $604,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

