Blue Water Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV) Short Interest Down 72.1% in November

Blue Water Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a drop of 72.1% from the November 15th total of 83,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Blue Water Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blue Water Biotech stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Water Biotech, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BWV Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,128,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 6.27% of Blue Water Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BWV traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,780,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,694. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 3.58. Blue Water Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.95.

Blue Water Biotech (NASDAQ:BWV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter.

Blue Water Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing transformational therapies to address health challenges worldwide. The company owns ENTADFI, an FDA-approved, once daily pill that combines finasteride and tadalafil for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia.

