Blue Water Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV) Short Interest Down 72.1% in November

Blue Water Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a drop of 72.1% from the November 15th total of 83,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Blue Water Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.
NASDAQ BWV traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,780,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,694. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 3.58. Blue Water Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.95.
Blue Water Biotech (NASDAQ:BWV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter.
Blue Water Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing transformational therapies to address health challenges worldwide. The company owns ENTADFI, an FDA-approved, once daily pill that combines finasteride and tadalafil for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia.
