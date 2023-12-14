Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $82.89 and last traded at $82.89. Approximately 75,016 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 641,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BPMC shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $56.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.66 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 153.79% and a negative net margin of 256.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -8.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,837,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $33,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,358. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,837,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,666,539 in the last 90 days. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Cutler Group LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,685.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

