Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.42

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.42 and last traded at $55.20, with a volume of 3355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.14.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 95.52%. The business had revenue of $102.76 million for the quarter.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 33,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

