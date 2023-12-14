BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Short Interest Update

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the November 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BOC Hong Kong Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHKLY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,396. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.53. BOC Hong Kong has a fifty-two week low of $51.46 and a fifty-two week high of $71.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BOC Hong Kong from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

About BOC Hong Kong

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; corporate deposits, and payroll and e-cheques services.

