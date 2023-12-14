Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the November 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

BHFAM stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.50. 39,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,018. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.55. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $18.75.

Brighthouse Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2891 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

