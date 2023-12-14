BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) Short Interest Down 35.0% in November

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the November 15th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BTBD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.87. 7,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.20. BT Brands has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BT Brands stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Free Report) by 194.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.19% of BT Brands worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken chunks, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

