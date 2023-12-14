Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the November 15th total of 103,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 556,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bullfrog AI

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bullfrog AI stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. Bullfrog AI comprises approximately 0.4% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned 2.48% of Bullfrog AI at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bullfrog AI Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BFRG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.69. 21,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,926. Bullfrog AI has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40.

About Bullfrog AI

Bullfrog AI ( NASDAQ:BFRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

