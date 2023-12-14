Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.100-3.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion. Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 5.720-5.870 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Burlington Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $203.11.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $186.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.78. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $239.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 8.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 14.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

