Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.82

Shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.82 and last traded at $19.55, with a volume of 480033 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CABA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.64.

Cabaletta Bio Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $880.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 2.42.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cabaletta Bio

In other news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $146,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CABA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 120.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 12,379 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the first quarter valued at $298,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 147,346 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the first quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

