Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Stock Price Up 15.6%

Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR – Get Free Report) shares rose 15.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 130,536 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 149,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Cabral Gold Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 2.48.

About Cabral Gold

Cabral Gold Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company with primary focus on gold properties in Brazil. Its flagship holds 100% interests in the Cuiú Cuiú gold project located in the state of Para in northern Brazil. Cabral Gold Inc was formerly known as San Angelo Oil Limited. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

