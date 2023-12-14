Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the November 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Cadiz Stock Performance

Shares of Cadiz stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.74. Cadiz has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $17.97.

Cadiz Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Treatment Business segments. It offers clean water solutions, such as water supply, including for agriculture and off-property uses; and water storage, conveyance, and treatment solutions.

