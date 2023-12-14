Caesars Entertainment Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 27,861 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 178% compared to the average volume of 10,008 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caesars Entertainment

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $628,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,692,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $998,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 464,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,534,000 after buying an additional 11,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 2.1 %

CZR stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.78. 3,715,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.64. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $60.27.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.