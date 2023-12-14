Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.100-4.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caleres in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Caleres from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get Caleres alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Caleres

Caleres Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $29.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.88. Caleres has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $31.95.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The textile maker reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.07 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 5.57%. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Caleres will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 16,426 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $474,875.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 485,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,022,940.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 16,426 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $474,875.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 485,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,022,940.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 9,417 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $249,267.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 603,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,974,989.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,632 shares of company stock worth $3,655,277. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caleres

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 108,172.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,231,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $718,119,000 after buying an additional 32,201,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,968,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,374,000 after buying an additional 36,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,243,000 after buying an additional 171,567 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,850,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,025,000 after buying an additional 85,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,568,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,027,000 after buying an additional 37,254 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caleres Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.