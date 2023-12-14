Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Short Interest Update

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the November 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CALT traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.75. 11,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,817. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.38. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $25.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.14 million, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.43.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.36). Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a negative net margin of 38.31%. The firm had revenue of $27.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CALT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 27th.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
