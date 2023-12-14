Canadian Palladium Resources (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 0.28 and last traded at 0.29. Approximately 12,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 8,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.29.

Canadian Palladium Resources Trading Up 9.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.27.

Canadian Palladium Resources Company Profile

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in North America and Europe. It holds 100% interest in the East Bull Palladium Property that comprise 992 hectares located in the Gerow Township, Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as 21C Metals Inc and changed its name to Canadian Palladium Resources Inc in January 2020.

