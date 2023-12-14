Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Shares Down 2.8%

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 25,718,505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 25,436,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOEV shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Canoo from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Canoo in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.55 price target on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canoo Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOEV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canoo by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Canoo by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 26,901 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canoo by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canoo by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 23,084 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Canoo during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.

