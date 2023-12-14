Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.84

Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.84 and last traded at $27.83, with a volume of 67562 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.60.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average of $25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of Capital Group Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,438,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,749,000 after buying an additional 3,571,987 shares during the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,178,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,981,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,849 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,035,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,304,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,132,000 after purchasing an additional 872,037 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

