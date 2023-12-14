Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Position Lessened by Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC decreased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 13.4% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 198.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $392,524.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,227,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $851,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,599,010.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $392,524.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,227,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,563 shares of company stock worth $2,460,505. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on COF. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.41.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF stock traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,184,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,040. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.94. The company has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $130.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

