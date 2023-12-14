Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the period. Cardinal Health accounts for 1.5% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kwmg LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cardinal Health worth $12,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,893,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,324 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,232.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,365,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 677.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,350,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,986,000 after buying an additional 1,177,066 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.77.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 5.4 %

Cardinal Health stock traded down $5.87 on Thursday, hitting $102.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,953,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,098. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.23. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $68.53 and a one year high of $108.85.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 327.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

