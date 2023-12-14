CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in November

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CareRx Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHHHF remained flat at $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday. CareRx has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50.

Get CareRx alerts:

About CareRx

(Get Free Report)

Read More

CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pharmacy services to seniors homes and other congregate care settings in Canada. It serves long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes. The company was formerly known as Centric Health Corporation and changed its name to CareRx Corporation in June 2020.

Receive News & Ratings for CareRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.