Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Short Interest Down 30.9% in November

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 113,800 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the November 15th total of 164,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 263,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Carrefour alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CRRFY

Carrefour Trading Up 0.8 %

Carrefour Company Profile

Shares of CRRFY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.62. The stock had a trading volume of 101,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,751. Carrefour has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $4.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $3.71.

(Get Free Report)

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, childcare, and seasonal products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.