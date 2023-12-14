Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Short Interest Down 30.9% in November

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 113,800 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the November 15th total of 164,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 263,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, childcare, and seasonal products.
