Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.30

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$11.30 and last traded at C$11.28, with a volume of 31494 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.17.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSH.UN shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. CIBC raised their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.20.
Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.
