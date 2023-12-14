Chubb (NYSE:CB) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $218.17 and last traded at $219.54. 195,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,797,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.46.

Chubb Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $90.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.32%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,665 shares of company stock worth $10,587,036 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Chubb by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

