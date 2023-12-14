Clarke Inc. (TSE:CKI) Insider Buys C$10,800.00 in Stock

Clarke Inc. (TSE:CKI – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,800.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 6th, Sime Armoyan purchased 4,400 shares of Clarke stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,400.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Sime Armoyan purchased 400 shares of Clarke stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Sime Armoyan purchased 24,100 shares of Clarke stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$320,530.00.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Sime Armoyan purchased 300 shares of Clarke stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,978.00.

CKI stock traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$191.39 million, a PE ratio of -72.11 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.48. Clarke Inc. has a 12 month low of C$11.31 and a 12 month high of C$14.24.

About Clarke

Clarke ( TSE:CKI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$19.19 million during the quarter. Clarke had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 3.59%.

Clarke Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in middle market, turnaround, PIPEs, bridge financing, recapitalization, and buyout companies. It invests in undervalued or underperforming businesses with hard assets. It invests in companies, securities or other assets such as real estate, which can be public or private entities.

