Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 642,322 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the previous session’s volume of 250,458 shares.The stock last traded at $14.25 and had previously closed at $13.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMTG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Claros Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMTG

Claros Mortgage Trust Trading Up 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 31.67 and a current ratio of 31.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.35.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $80.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.53 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 16.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.37%. Research analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Claros Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -256.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMTG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 176.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,851,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,780,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,904,000 after purchasing an additional 812,501 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 1,655.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 694,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 654,466 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The company focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.