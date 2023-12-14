Compound Trading 1.7% Lower This Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. One Compound token can now be purchased for $52.01 or 0.00120971 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $418.48 million and approximately $51.83 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00035253 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00026864 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003958 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002268 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000158 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,928.05 or 1.30084405 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,046,207 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,046,167.94327315 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 50.82891154 USD and is up 2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 432 active market(s) with $44,150,477.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

