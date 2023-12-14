Confluence Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 958,498 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 28,089 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 1.3% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of TJX Companies worth $85,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 15.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,162 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,447,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,813,329,000 after acquiring an additional 555,639 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its position in TJX Companies by 15.1% during the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 4,852,111 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $380,211,000 after acquiring an additional 634,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $1.50 on Thursday, reaching $90.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,421,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,043,501. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.15. The firm has a market cap of $103.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $93.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

