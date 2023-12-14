Confluence Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,487,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,197 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive comprises approximately 1.6% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $105,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,955,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,210,000 after purchasing an additional 497,852 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,627,000 after buying an additional 15,956,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,886,000 after buying an additional 3,345,297 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,971,000 after buying an additional 50,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,485,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,651,000 after buying an additional 493,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 2.7 %

CL stock traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.23. 1,767,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,619,273. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $82.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.46.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.